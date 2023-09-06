Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commerce on the Monongahela River

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    This video describes how the Monongahela River navigation system jumpstarted the Pittsburgh regional economic growth during the Civil War.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:50
    System
    Navigation
    Civil
    River
    War
    Monongahela

