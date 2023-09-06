The 32nd Aerial Port Squadron palletized and loaded 28 pieces of cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Aug. 9, 2023, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. The cargo was made up of hospital supplies bound for Honduras as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program. The mission of 32nd APS is to provide rapid and efficient airlift and aerial port services to support military operations, including the movement of personnel, equipment, and supplies.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896222
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-UU934-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_109868333
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron supports Denton mission - stringer 1, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT