    32nd Aerial Port Squadron supports Denton mission - stringer 1

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    The 32nd Aerial Port Squadron palletized and loaded 28 pieces of cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Aug. 9, 2023, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. The cargo was made up of hospital supplies bound for Honduras as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program. The mission of 32nd APS is to provide rapid and efficient airlift and aerial port services to support military operations, including the movement of personnel, equipment, and supplies.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896222
    VIRIN: 230809-F-UU934-3000
    Filename: DOD_109868333
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    This work, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron supports Denton mission - stringer 1, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    C-5M
    Air Force Reserve
    32nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Steel Airmen
    Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program

