    Berry Cannon family visits NSWC Panama City Division

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by John Green, Shauna Love-vonKnoblauch and Jeremy Roman

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division was proud to host a member of Berry Cannon’s family during their visit to the Cannon Deep Submergence Life Support Facility, last fall. They were able to tour the facility that holds his name sake and see the legacy he left behind.

    Cannon designed communications systems at the Navy Mine Defense Laboratory in Panama City, Fla., which led to his assignment as an aquanaut with the Sealab Program. On Feb. 17, 1969, Berry passed away while working underwater on Sealab III. This building was dedicated to Berry Cannon in 1993 and the Navy Lab is honored that his legacy and work lives on today.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:20
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

