Berry Cannon family visits NSWC Panama City Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896212" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division was proud to host a member of Berry Cannon’s family during their visit to the Cannon Deep Submergence Life Support Facility, last fall. They were able to tour the facility that holds his name sake and see the legacy he left behind.



Cannon designed communications systems at the Navy Mine Defense Laboratory in Panama City, Fla., which led to his assignment as an aquanaut with the Sealab Program. On Feb. 17, 1969, Berry passed away while working underwater on Sealab III. This building was dedicated to Berry Cannon in 1993 and the Navy Lab is honored that his legacy and work lives on today.