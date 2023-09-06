Berry Cannon family visits NSWC Panama City Division

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division was proud to host a member of Berry Cannon’s family during their visit to the Cannon Deep Submergence Life Support Facility, last fall. They were able to tour the facility that holds his name sake and see the legacy he left behind.
Cannon designed communications systems at the Navy Mine Defense Laboratory in Panama City, Fla., which led to his assignment as an aquanaut with the Sealab Program. On Feb. 17, 1969, Berry passed away while working underwater on Sealab III. This building was dedicated to Berry Cannon in 1993 and the Navy Lab is honored that his legacy and work lives on today.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896212
|VIRIN:
|230906-N-DF738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109868213
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
