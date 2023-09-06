Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony - Spanish

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Spanish version of U.S. Southern Command's Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 6, 2023. U.S. Marine Sgt. Major Rafael Rodriguez assumed duties as SOUTHCOM Senior Enlisted Leader, relieving the retiring U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Benjamin Jones, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the command’s headquarters in Doral, Florida.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 10:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 896210
    VIRIN: 230906-D-BS728-6438
    Filename: DOD_109868151
    Length: 01:14:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sgt. Major Rafael Rodriguez assumes duties as U.S. Southern Command&rsquo;s Senior Enlisted Leader

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Rafael Rodriguez

