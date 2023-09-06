Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-319 Night Medevac training with 12th CAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    08.30.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct nighttime air medical evacuation training with Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. This training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896201
    VIRIN: 230830-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_109867860
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319 Night Medevac training with 12th CAB, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT