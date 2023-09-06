Maj. Dan Webb, Area Suport Group Jordan and U.S. Military Academy Class of 2010 says "Welcome Back to Armed Forces Saturday!" and Go Army! Beat Delaware!
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 07:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|896197
|VIRIN:
|230907-O-JX514-6657
|Filename:
|DOD_109867814
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army from Jordan for CBS Sports, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT