Lt. Col. Bradley Allen and Staff Sgt. Delvon Torres from Area Support Group Jordan say "Are you ready for some Football."
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 07:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|896196
|VIRIN:
|230906-O-JX514-5871
|Filename:
|DOD_109867787
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Are you ready for some NFL Football from Jordan, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT