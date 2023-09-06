Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Rapid Infiltration simulation

    CAPU MIDIA TRAINING CENTER, ROMANIA

    09.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds and Spc. Precious Scott

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, in coordination with Air Force 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 37th Airlift Squadron, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration simulation during Exercise Arcane Thunder 23 on Capu Midia Training Center, Romania, Sept. 4, 2023. Arcane Thunder 23 is a 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force exercise taking place with U.S. Army and multinational partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2023, in Mainz-Kastel, Germany; Ustka, Poland; and Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania. As part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence - Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts, this exercise will validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds and Spc. Precious Scott)

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    2ndMDTF

