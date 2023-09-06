U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, in coordination with Air Force 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 37th Airlift Squadron, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration simulation during Exercise Arcane Thunder 23 on Capu Midia Training Center, Romania, Sept. 4, 2023. Arcane Thunder 23 is a 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force exercise taking place with U.S. Army and multinational partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2023, in Mainz-Kastel, Germany; Ustka, Poland; and Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania. As part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence - Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts, this exercise will validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds and Spc. Precious Scott)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896190
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-DM107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867722
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CAPU MIDIA TRAINING CENTER, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HIMARS Rapid Infiltration simulation, by SPC Devin McReynolds and SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
