    Maintaining Deterrence B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber

    KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, ICELAND

    09.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Video made as part of a Bomber Task Force mission supported by the Icelandic Coast Guard at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug 25, 2023. BTF missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support our allies through the concept of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896187
    VIRIN: 230907-F-QW452-1001
    Filename: DOD_109867669
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, IS

    NATO
    Partnership
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

