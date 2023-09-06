Video made as part of a Bomber Task Force mission supported by the Icelandic Coast Guard at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug 25, 2023. BTF missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support our allies through the concept of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 05:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896187
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-QW452-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867669
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, IS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintaining Deterrence B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT