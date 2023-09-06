CLEAN COPY: 230905-VIC_AFNE_Veterinary Soldiers working with sheep

A sanitized version of the 1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK. As they conduct training at Scotland’s Rural College (SURC) Hill and Mountain Research Centre near Crianlarich, Scotland to gain sheep handling experience.
1st Interview:
MAJ Craig Calkins
Deputy Commander Public Health Activity Italy
2nd Interview:
CPT Kylie Zenchenko
Incirlik Veterinary Treatment Facility
3rd Interview:
Professor Davy McCracken
Head of SRUC hill and mountain research center
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 04:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896185
|VIRIN:
|230829-A-IP596-5606
|Filename:
|DOD_109867662
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
