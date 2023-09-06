A sanitized version of the 1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, visiting and getting a behind the scenes tour of the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses.
1st Interview:
MAJ Daniel Mcrink
Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
2nd Interview:
CPT Alexandria Bufford
RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 04:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896184
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-IP596-6071
|Filename:
|DOD_109867661
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LND, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLEAN COPY: 230905-VIC_AFNE_US Soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
