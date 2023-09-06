Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLEAN COPY: 230905-VIC_AFNE_US Soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

    LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    A sanitized version of the 1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, visiting and getting a behind the scenes tour of the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses.

    1st Interview:
    MAJ Daniel Mcrink
    Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

    2nd Interview:
    CPT Alexandria Bufford
    RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896184
    VIRIN: 230901-A-IP596-6071
    Filename: DOD_109867661
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LND, GB

    This work, CLEAN COPY: 230905-VIC_AFNE_US Soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Horses
    Veterinarian
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

