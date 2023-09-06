Joint Search and Rescue Training in Djibouti

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 conduct search and rescue

training with Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and

pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron as a part

of their expeditionary sustainment requirements at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti,

Aug. 24, 2023. MSRON 11 assigned to Camp Lemonnier provides 24/7 port

security and escorting operations for visiting U.S. naval vessels and

enables U.S. maritime operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)