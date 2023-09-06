Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 conduct search and rescue
training with Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and
pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron as a part
of their expeditionary sustainment requirements at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti,
Aug. 24, 2023. MSRON 11 assigned to Camp Lemonnier provides 24/7 port
security and escorting operations for visiting U.S. naval vessels and
enables U.S. maritime operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
This work, Joint Search and Rescue Training in Djibouti, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
