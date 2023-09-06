Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Search and Rescue Training in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    08.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 conduct search and rescue
    training with Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and
    pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron as a part
    of their expeditionary sustainment requirements at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti,
    Aug. 24, 2023. MSRON 11 assigned to Camp Lemonnier provides 24/7 port
    security and escorting operations for visiting U.S. naval vessels and
    enables U.S. maritime operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896178
    VIRIN: 230824-F-TK526-7001
    Filename: DOD_109867599
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Search and Rescue Training in Djibouti, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Tilt-Rotor
    Navy
    Marines
    CLDJ
    MV-22B Osprey

