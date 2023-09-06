Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US Army Veterinary soldiers working with sheep

    SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll: Of US Army Veterinary soldiers learning to work with and handle sheep at Scotland’s Rural College (SURC) Hill and Mountain Research Centre near Crianlarich, Scotland.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896177
    VIRIN: 230828-A-IP596-4859
    Filename: DOD_109867594
    Length: 00:11:22
    Location: SCT, GB

    This work, B-Roll: US Army Veterinary soldiers working with sheep, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheep
    Veterinarian
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    Scotland's Rural College

