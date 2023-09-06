Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines execute a variety of combat simulated training scenarios during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 15 to August 12, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the trust, proficiency, and combined combat readiness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896174
    VIRIN: 230821-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_109867586
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    5th Marines
    Marines
    ready
    lethal
    ROK Marines
    3D MARDIV
    KMEP 23.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT