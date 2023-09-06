Lenina Clark, community crier located on Camp Humphreys, is radio interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Clark spoke about events going on around the installation and encouraged listeners to join groups or clubs within their community, both on and off base. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 02:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896170
|VIRIN:
|230906-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867574
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lenina Clark is Camp Humphreys' new community crier, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
