Lenina Clark is Camp Humphreys' new community crier

Lenina Clark, community crier located on Camp Humphreys, is radio interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Clark spoke about events going on around the installation and encouraged listeners to join groups or clubs within their community, both on and off base. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)