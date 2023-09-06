Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lenina Clark is Camp Humphreys' new community crier

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Lenina Clark, community crier located on Camp Humphreys, is radio interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. Clark spoke about events going on around the installation and encouraged listeners to join groups or clubs within their community, both on and off base. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:36
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 230906-O-ZW031-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lenina Clark is Camp Humphreys' new community crier, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    community crier

