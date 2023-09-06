Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centaur Charge React to Contact and Medevac

    BY, GERMANY

    08.31.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896168
    VIRIN: 230831-A-DT978-2002
    Filename: DOD_109867562
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: BY, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centaur Charge React to Contact and Medevac, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1-6
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    41stFAB

