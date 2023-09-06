Centaur Charge with Lt. Col Benjamin Roark

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 02:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896167
|VIRIN:
|230831-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867561
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
