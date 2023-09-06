Centaur Charge with Lt. Col Benjamin Roark

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)