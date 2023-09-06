Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey 3v3 Paintball tournament

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted, a paintball tournament at the Casey Paintball Field, Sep 2. Eighteen soldiers from Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, and Camp Humphrey's played a 3v3 in a friendly paintball trio tournament competition.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 896163
    VIRIN: 230902-A-QA044-1001
    Filename: DOD_109867516
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Area I
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    USAG Y-C

