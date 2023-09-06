The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted, a paintball tournament at the Casey Paintball Field, Sep 2. Eighteen soldiers from Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, and Camp Humphrey's played a 3v3 in a friendly paintball trio tournament competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 01:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|896163
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-QA044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867516
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey 3v3 Paintball tournament, by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT