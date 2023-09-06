Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Soviet BW Program: Alive Today

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2000

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Ken Alibek talks with Dr. David Franz on aspects of the former Soviet BW program at the Air War College around 2000.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2000
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896158
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ908-1034
    Filename: DOD_109867424
    Length: 01:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Soviet BW Program: Alive Today, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    CBRN
    Soviet
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT