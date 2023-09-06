Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Response to Biological Warfare and Terrorism (Part 1)

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.1998

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases developed this video in cooperation with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in 1998 to discuss the federal response to potential biological attacks. Hosted by Ms. Doris McMillon and Lt Col Ted Cieslak.

    Date Taken: 09.01.1998
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:43
    Location: US

    Chemical
    CDC
    Disease Control
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

