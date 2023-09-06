Medical Response to Biological Warfare and Terrorism (Part 1)

The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases developed this video in cooperation with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in 1998 to discuss the federal response to potential biological attacks. Hosted by Ms. Doris McMillon and Lt Col Ted Cieslak.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1998
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896156
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1040
|Filename:
|DOD_109867422
|Length:
|00:24:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
