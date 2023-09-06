In 1997, the Defense Special Weapons Agency hosted Dr. Ken Alibek to discuss the capabilities of the former Soviet Union’s biological weapons program.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1997
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896155
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_109867421
|Length:
|00:48:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Dr. Alibek, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT