    Interview with Dr. Alibek

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.1997

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In 1997, the Defense Special Weapons Agency hosted Dr. Ken Alibek to discuss the capabilities of the former Soviet Union’s biological weapons program.

    Date Taken: 09.01.1997
    Nuclear
    Chemical
    Biological
    Weapons
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

