How to Fight BMP Capability and Counter Measures

The US Army published this film in 1976 to inform soldiers on the basic capabilities of the Soviet Union’s BMP infantry squad and its weapon systems, and how to defeat the BMP in military combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1976
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896152
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1035
|Filename:
|DOD_109867418
|Length:
|00:15:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
