    How to Fight BMP Capability and Counter Measures

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.1976

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The US Army published this film in 1976 to inform soldiers on the basic capabilities of the Soviet Union’s BMP infantry squad and its weapon systems, and how to defeat the BMP in military combat operations.

    Date Taken: 09.01.1976
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896152
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ908-1035
    Filename: DOD_109867418
    Length: 00:15:49
    Location: US

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    CBRN
    BNP
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

