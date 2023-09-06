How to Fight BMP Capability and Counter Measures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Army published this film in 1976 to inform soldiers on the basic capabilities of the Soviet Union’s BMP infantry squad and its weapon systems, and how to defeat the BMP in military combat operations.