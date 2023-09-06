The Department of Defense’s On-Site Inspection Agency presented this video to discuss the topic of arms control inspections on U.S. territories. Dated 1995.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1995
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896151
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1031
|Filename:
|DOD_109867417
|Length:
|00:17:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arms Control Treaties and Their Impact on US Facilities, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT