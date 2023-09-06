Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Looking Glass of Terror

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2003

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Discussion on the progress of counter-WMD policy and strategy since 1993. Developed by the USAF Counterproliferation Center in 2003. In addition to CPC staff, comments from a range of subject-matter experts on the topic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2003
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896150
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ908-1037
    Filename: DOD_109867415
    Length: 00:21:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Looking Glass of Terror, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    C-WMD
    CPC
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

