The Defense Nuclear Agency (now DTRA) prepared this video in 1994 to guide facilities undergoing arms control inspections or hosting foreign visitors.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.1994
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896149
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1033
|Filename:
|DOD_109867414
|Length:
|00:18:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Facility Protection Through Shrouding, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT