    Facility Protection Through Shrouding

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.1994

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Defense Nuclear Agency (now DTRA) prepared this video in 1994 to guide facilities undergoing arms control inspections or hosting foreign visitors.

    Date Taken: 09.01.1994
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896149
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ908-1033
    Filename: DOD_109867414
    Length: 00:18:59
    Location: US

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    CBRN
    DTRA
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

