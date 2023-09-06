U.S. Army Spc. Amy Perez, a Laboratory Technician assigned to 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd brigade, speaks on her MOS, her time in Indonesia during exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sep. 5, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga).
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 21:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896142
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-GK700-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109867312
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Garuda Shield 68K Interview, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
