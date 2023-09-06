Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st LAAD Reactivation

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines participate in a reactivation and designation ceremony for 1st Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2023. Originally activated in July 1982 in Okinawa, Japan, the unit underwent two redesignations before folding its’ colors in Sept. 2007. The reactivation of 1st LAAD Battalion demonstrates forward progression toward force modernization in the INDOPACIFIC region. The primary mission of 1st LAAD Battalion is to deliver close-in, low-altitude, surface-to-air weapon capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell and Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    LAAD
    MCBH
    MAG 24

