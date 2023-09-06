U.S. Marines participate in a reactivation and designation ceremony for 1st Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2023. Originally activated in July 1982 in Okinawa, Japan, the unit underwent two redesignations before folding its’ colors in Sept. 2007. The reactivation of 1st LAAD Battalion demonstrates forward progression toward force modernization in the INDOPACIFIC region. The primary mission of 1st LAAD Battalion is to deliver close-in, low-altitude, surface-to-air weapon capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell and Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 20:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896139
|VIRIN:
|230906-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867286
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st LAAD Reactivation, by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
