Yeongheung Arboretum offers a range of experiences, from indoor conservatories to outdoor forest trails located in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept.5, 2023. The arboretum features rest areas along the various trails and playgrounds for families to play and relax. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 19:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896137
|VIRIN:
|230905-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867198
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yeongheung Arboretum ecperience, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT