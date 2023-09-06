Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yeongheung Arboretum ecperience

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Yeongheung Arboretum offers a range of experiences, from indoor conservatories to outdoor forest trails located in Suwon, Republic of Korea, Sept.5, 2023. The arboretum features rest areas along the various trails and playgrounds for families to play and relax. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 19:50
    Category: Package
    Location: KR

    South Korea
    Suwon
    Arboretum
    Yeongheung Arboretum

