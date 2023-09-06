The University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted FBI agent Kathleen Kuker around 2000 to talk about WMD incident response. She worked as the Director, WMD Operations Unit.
|09.01.2000
|09.06.2023 20:06
|Video Productions
|896133
|230906-A-AJ908-1026
|DOD_109867163
|00:25:59
|US
|0
|0
This work, Crisis Management and Response, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
