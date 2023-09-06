Deterrence What should be our policy Against Rogue States and Terrorists

USAF Counterproliferation Center hosted Dr. Peter LaVoy from the Naval Postgraduate School to discuss deterrence concepts after the 9/11 incident. Filmed at Maxwell AFB, AL, in 2002.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2002
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896132
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1028
|Filename:
|DOD_109867158
|Length:
|01:43:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
