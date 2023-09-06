Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deterrence What should be our policy Against Rogue States and Terrorists

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2002

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    USAF Counterproliferation Center hosted Dr. Peter LaVoy from the Naval Postgraduate School to discuss deterrence concepts after the 9/11 incident. Filmed at Maxwell AFB, AL, in 2002.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2002
    Location: US

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    9/11
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

