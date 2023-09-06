DTRA On The Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency produced this video in 2000 to offer an overview of its functions, to include the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, the On-Site Inspection program, proliferation prevention activities, US nuclear weapons support functions, and chemical-biological defense science and technology projects, among other activities.