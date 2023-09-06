The Defense Threat Reduction Agency produced this video in 2000 to offer an overview of its functions, to include the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, the On-Site Inspection program, proliferation prevention activities, US nuclear weapons support functions, and chemical-biological defense science and technology projects, among other activities.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2002
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896131
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1029
|Filename:
|DOD_109867157
|Length:
|00:11:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DTRA On The Point, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
