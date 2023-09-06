Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA On The Point

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2002

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency produced this video in 2000 to offer an overview of its functions, to include the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, the On-Site Inspection program, proliferation prevention activities, US nuclear weapons support functions, and chemical-biological defense science and technology projects, among other activities.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2002
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 20:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:11:01
    Location: US

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    Defense
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

