    Eliminating Syria's Chemical Weapons

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2020

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mr. Al Mauroni presented a discussion to the Army-Navy Club on how the US government responded to the Syrian chemical weapons attack on Ghota on 21 Aug 2013. This included a short background on the Syrian chemical weapons program and includes a technical discussion of the disposal process and policy implications of the exercise. The date of the talk was 19 Jan 2020.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    CBRN
    Syrian
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

