Eliminating Syria's Chemical Weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896130" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Al Mauroni presented a discussion to the Army-Navy Club on how the US government responded to the Syrian chemical weapons attack on Ghota on 21 Aug 2013. This included a short background on the Syrian chemical weapons program and includes a technical discussion of the disposal process and policy implications of the exercise. The date of the talk was 19 Jan 2020.