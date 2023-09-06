Eliminating Syria's Chemical Weapons

Mr. Al Mauroni presented a discussion to the Army-Navy Club on how the US government responded to the Syrian chemical weapons attack on Ghota on 21 Aug 2013. This included a short background on the Syrian chemical weapons program and includes a technical discussion of the disposal process and policy implications of the exercise. The date of the talk was 19 Jan 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896130
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1030
|Filename:
|DOD_109867149
|Length:
|00:40:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
