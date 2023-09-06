Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dealing with Rogue State WMD Threat

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2000

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University hosted Ambassador Richard Butler in 2000 at the Montgomery
    Marriot Prattville Hotel and Conference Center to discuss his perspective on the UNSCOM inspections in Iraq and implications for contemporary security issues.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2000
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896129
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ908-1027
    Filename: DOD_109867148
    Length: 01:10:58
    Location: US

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    CBRN
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence
    UNSCOM

