Air University hosted Ambassador Richard Butler in 2000 at the Montgomery
Marriot Prattville Hotel and Conference Center to discuss his perspective on the UNSCOM inspections in Iraq and implications for contemporary security issues.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896129
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-AJ908-1027
|Filename:
|DOD_109867148
|Length:
|01:10:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dealing with Rogue State WMD Threat, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
