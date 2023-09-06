Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska native F-35C II pilot returns home to perform in airshow

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    U.S. Navy Lt. Blake Rademaker, an F-35C pilot assigned to the Lightning II Demo Team talks about the opportunity to returns to his home state of Nebraska to perform in the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. Hosted by the Nebraska National Guard, Offutt Air Force Base, Lincoln Airport and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the event provides the community with an opportunity to view the robust capabilities of U.S. military air power. The F-35C is the first and world’s only long-range stealth strike fighter designed and built explicitly for Navy carrier operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 17:46
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Air National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    F-35C II Demo Team

