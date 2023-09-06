Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Mission Video 2023

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Special Operations Command is defined by its Air Commandos: highly-trained Airmen who are made up by character and adaptability. Airmen who are ready to take on any challenge and find a way for mission success, any place, any time, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896110
    VIRIN: 230906-F-IY571-9037
    Filename: DOD_109866874
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FL, US

    This work, AFSOC Mission Video 2023, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS

    afsa
    air force special operations command
    afsoc
    air commando
    caleb pavao
    afsoc mission video

