Air Force Special Operations Command is defined by its Air Commandos: highly-trained Airmen who are made up by character and adaptability. Airmen who are ready to take on any challenge and find a way for mission success, any place, any time, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896110
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-IY571-9037
|Filename:
|DOD_109866874
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSOC Mission Video 2023, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT