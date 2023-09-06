Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 "Fat Albert" 2023 Lincoln Airshow

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package of C-130 "Fat Albert" performing at the 2023 Lincoln Airshow.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896109
    VIRIN: 230826-F-JH094-8414
    Filename: DOD_109866802
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 "Fat Albert" 2023 Lincoln Airshow, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    C-130
    Fat Albert

