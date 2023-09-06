B-roll package of C-130 "Fat Albert" performing at the 2023 Lincoln Airshow.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896109
|VIRIN:
|230826-F-JH094-8414
|Filename:
|DOD_109866802
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 "Fat Albert" 2023 Lincoln Airshow, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
