Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896106
|VIRIN:
|230905-F-EM228-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_109866767
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|CAIRO, EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen share TCCC techniques with Egyptian partners during exercise Bright Star 23, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
