President Biden Delivers Remarks on a New Contract Covering America’s West Coast Ports

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) finalizing a new contract covering America’s West Coast ports, and continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and supply chains.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|896102
|Filename:
|DOD_109866704
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
