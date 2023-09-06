Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estonians Visit Kansas Museums

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonian Military Personal visit Fort Riley Museums and the Kansas City Museum and WW1 Memorial.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896092
    VIRIN: 230818-A-HY986-1001
    Filename: DOD_109866624
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Fort Riley
    1NCO

