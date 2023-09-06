Estonian Military Personal visit Fort Riley Museums and the Kansas City Museum and WW1 Memorial.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896092
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-HY986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109866624
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Estonians Visit Kansas Museums, by SPC Kenneth Barnet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT