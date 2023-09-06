Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YTC First POET Install - moving filters in place

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Paul Noel 

    Yakima Training Center

    Army contractors move filters in place to install the first Point of Entry Treatment (POET) filtration system installation, Friday, Aug. 31, at a home in the East Selah community. Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command are installing the POET systems in homes in the East Selah, Washington, community as part of its PFAS response in the area.
    A POET system is a whole-house, multi-stage filtration system that filters and disinfects all water entering the home.
    The Army chose the POET filtration systems for homes in the East Selah community where PFAS levels are above 70 parts per trillion. PFAS were present in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent that was previously used during training at YTC and impacted the groundwater outside the training center gates.
    Army Video by Conner Beckwith

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896091
    VIRIN: 230831-A-JE001-4399
    Filename: DOD_109866616
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Yakima Training Center
    POET
    YTC
    PFAS

