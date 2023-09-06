YTC First POET Installation - connecting pipes

Army contractors connect pipes as part of the first Point of Entry Treatment (POET) filtration system installation, Friday, Aug. 31, at a home in the East Selah community. Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command are installing the POET systems in homes in the East Selah Community as part of its PFAS response in the area.
A POET system is a whole-house, multi-stage filtration system that filters and disinfects all water entering the home.
The Army chose the POET filtration systems for homes in the East Selah community where PFAS levels are above 70 parts per trillion. PFAS were present in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent that was previously used during training at YTC and impacted the groundwater outside the training center gates.
Army Video by Conner Beckwith
