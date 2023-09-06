SOUTHCOM Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Marine Sgt. Major Rafael Rodriguez assumed duties as SOUTHCOM Senior Enlisted Leader Sept. 6, 2023, relieving the retiring U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Benjamin Jones, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the command’s headquarters in Doral, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 12:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|896074
|Filename:
|DOD_109866339
|Length:
|00:59:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
