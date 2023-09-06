Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Major Rafael Rodriguez assumed duties as SOUTHCOM Senior Enlisted Leader Sept. 6, 2023, relieving the retiring U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Benjamin Jones, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the command’s headquarters in Doral, Florida.

