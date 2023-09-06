Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks at the Defense Department's annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Recognition Ceremony at the Pentagon. The ceremony honors exceptional efforts to increase suicide prevention awareness and engagement.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|896064
|Filename:
|DOD_109866159
|Length:
|00:10:52
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ceremony Recognizes Suicide Prevention Efforts , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT