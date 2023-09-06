Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Reconnaissance Squadron Air Force Ball message

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    This is a video message from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing to the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron for their 76th annual Air Force Ball. (U.S. video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896061
    VIRIN: 230906-F-JP913-1001
    Filename: DOD_109866107
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron Air Force Ball message, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Ball
    7th Reconnaissance Squadron
    video message
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

