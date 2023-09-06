NATO Allies train Ukrainian marines (master)

By day and by night, Ukrainian marines have been trained by NATO Allies. Footage courtesy of UK MOD - © Crown copyright
Synopsis
Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines are heading back to Ukraine after being trained by NATO Allies: the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom. They have spent six months focusing on amphibious skills and tactics, conducting beach raids by day and night at various locations across the UK. The course was the first such programme run by the UK Royal Marines Commandos following requests from Ukraine. The programme is part of Allies' commitment to helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression, as enshrined in the UN Charter.
Transcript
--TEXT ON SCREEN--
IT’S AN EARLY
START
FOR THESE
UKRAINIAN MARINES
AS THEY CONDUCT
BEACH LANDINGS
IN THE UK
NEARLY 1,000
UKRAINIAN MARINES
RETURNED HOME
FOLLOWING
6 MONTHS
OF TRAINING
BY NATO ALLIES
THIS WAS THE
FIRST
AMPHIBIOUS TRAINING
PROGRAMME
DELIVERED BY THE UK ROYAL MARINES COMMANDOS
AND INSTRUCTORS FROM
THE NETHERLANDS AND NORWAY
WITH PLANS FOR
MORE IN THE FUTURE
#ENDS
Music
Activated - Edgard Jaude
Usage rights
This media is owned by the UK MOD under Crown Copyright 2023. The reuse of this media is limited. Please see here for usage rights.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896059
|VIRIN:
|230906-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109866104
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT