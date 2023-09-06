NATO Allies train Ukrainian marines (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



By day and by night, Ukrainian marines have been trained by NATO Allies. Footage courtesy of UK MOD - © Crown copyright



Synopsis

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines are heading back to Ukraine after being trained by NATO Allies: the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom. They have spent six months focusing on amphibious skills and tactics, conducting beach raids by day and night at various locations across the UK. The course was the first such programme run by the UK Royal Marines Commandos following requests from Ukraine. The programme is part of Allies' commitment to helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Transcript

--TEXT ON SCREEN--



IT’S AN EARLY

START



FOR THESE

UKRAINIAN MARINES



AS THEY CONDUCT

BEACH LANDINGS

IN THE UK



NEARLY 1,000

UKRAINIAN MARINES

RETURNED HOME



FOLLOWING

6 MONTHS

OF TRAINING

BY NATO ALLIES



THIS WAS THE

FIRST

AMPHIBIOUS TRAINING

PROGRAMME



DELIVERED BY THE UK ROYAL MARINES COMMANDOS

AND INSTRUCTORS FROM

THE NETHERLANDS AND NORWAY



WITH PLANS FOR

MORE IN THE FUTURE



#ENDS

Music

Activated - Edgard Jaude

Usage rights

This media is owned by the UK MOD under Crown Copyright 2023. The reuse of this media is limited. Please see here for usage rights.