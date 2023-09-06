Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies train Ukrainian marines (master)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    By day and by night, Ukrainian marines have been trained by NATO Allies. Footage courtesy of UK MOD - © Crown copyright

    Synopsis
    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines are heading back to Ukraine after being trained by NATO Allies: the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom. They have spent six months focusing on amphibious skills and tactics, conducting beach raids by day and night at various locations across the UK. The course was the first such programme run by the UK Royal Marines Commandos following requests from Ukraine. The programme is part of Allies' commitment to helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression, as enshrined in the UN Charter.
    Transcript
    --TEXT ON SCREEN--

    IT’S AN EARLY
    START

    FOR THESE
    UKRAINIAN MARINES

    AS THEY CONDUCT
    BEACH LANDINGS
    IN THE UK

    NEARLY 1,000
    UKRAINIAN MARINES
    RETURNED HOME

    FOLLOWING
    6 MONTHS
    OF TRAINING
    BY NATO ALLIES

    THIS WAS THE
    FIRST
    AMPHIBIOUS TRAINING
    PROGRAMME

    DELIVERED BY THE UK ROYAL MARINES COMMANDOS
    AND INSTRUCTORS FROM
    THE NETHERLANDS AND NORWAY

    WITH PLANS FOR
    MORE IN THE FUTURE

    #ENDS
    Music
    Activated - Edgard Jaude
    Usage rights
    This media is owned by the UK MOD under Crown Copyright 2023. The reuse of this media is limited. Please see here for usage rights.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896059
    VIRIN: 230906-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109866104
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    exercise
    natochannel

