    Joint Search and Rescue Training in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    08.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 conduct search and rescue training with Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron as a part of their expeditionary sustainment requirements at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 24, 2023. MSRON 11 assigned to Camp Lemonnier provides 24/7 port security and escorting operations for visiting U.S. naval vessels and enables U.S. maritime operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington and Tech Sgt. Christopher Dyer)

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Navy
    Marines
    CJTF-HOA
    MV-22B
    MV-22

