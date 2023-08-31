Joint Search and Rescue Training in Djibouti

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 conduct search and rescue training with Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron as a part of their expeditionary sustainment requirements at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 24, 2023. MSRON 11 assigned to Camp Lemonnier provides 24/7 port security and escorting operations for visiting U.S. naval vessels and enables U.S. maritime operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington and Tech Sgt. Christopher Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 06:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896035
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-TK526-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865693
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT