U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. Kopelani Aiolupotea assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines Division, and Australian Soldier PTE Benjamin Woolf assigned to 10/27 Royal South Australian Regiment (RSAR), participate in a disassembly/reassembly competition of their service weapons while supporting Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 5, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indopacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 06:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896034
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-FU327-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865689
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|PUSLATPUR, ID
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Super Garuda Shield 2023 | Weapons Competition, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
