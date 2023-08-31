Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2023 | Weapons Competition

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. Kopelani Aiolupotea assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines Division, and Australian Soldier PTE Benjamin Woolf assigned to 10/27 Royal South Australian Regiment (RSAR), participate in a disassembly/reassembly competition of their service weapons while supporting Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 5, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indopacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 06:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896034
    VIRIN: 230904-A-FU327-2001
    Filename: DOD_109865689
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

