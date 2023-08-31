Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army
Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline
repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
(RHBFSF), Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep.5, 2023. Repacking is necessary
to remove all air from the pipelines and ensure a stable flow of
fuel when defueling the main underground storage tanks. (DoD video
by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, JTF-RH Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline repacking operations at the RHBFSF., by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
