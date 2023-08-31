Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline repacking operations at the RHBFSF.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army
    Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline
    repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    (RHBFSF), Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep.5, 2023. Repacking is necessary
    to remove all air from the pipelines and ensure a stable flow of
    fuel when defueling the main underground storage tanks. (DoD video
    by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896025
    VIRIN: 230905-A-ME245-1001
    Filename: DOD_109865358
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline repacking operations at the RHBFSF., by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    repacking
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

