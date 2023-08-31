JTF-RH Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline repacking operations at the RHBFSF.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army

Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the completion of pipeline

repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

(RHBFSF), Honolulu, Hawaii, Sep.5, 2023. Repacking is necessary

to remove all air from the pipelines and ensure a stable flow of

fuel when defueling the main underground storage tanks. (DoD video

by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)