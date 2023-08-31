Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance on the Thunderbolt's Edge: A-10 Gatling Gun

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Dehyunkon Johnson, from the 51st Munitions Squadron maintenance floor supervisor, works in the armament shop at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Johnson gives insight on maintenance of the A-10 Thunderbolt II GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun. The Airmen of the 51st MUNS work day and night to ensure the gatling gun remains fully functional and ready for future missions. The presence of the A-10 Thunderbolt II helps maintain a peaceful armistice between North and South Korea as part of the 25th Fighter Squadron, activated under the 51st Fighter Wing on Oct. 1, 1993. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 03:30
    VIRIN: 230906-F-EU152-1001
    Filename: DOD_109865347
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: 41, KR

    This work, Maintenance on the Thunderbolt's Edge: A-10 Gatling Gun, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Munitions
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Weapons
    gatling gun

