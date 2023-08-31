Maintenance on the Thunderbolt's Edge: A-10 Gatling Gun

Staff Sgt. Dehyunkon Johnson, from the 51st Munitions Squadron maintenance floor supervisor, works in the armament shop at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Johnson gives insight on maintenance of the A-10 Thunderbolt II GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun. The Airmen of the 51st MUNS work day and night to ensure the gatling gun remains fully functional and ready for future missions. The presence of the A-10 Thunderbolt II helps maintain a peaceful armistice between North and South Korea as part of the 25th Fighter Squadron, activated under the 51st Fighter Wing on Oct. 1, 1993. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896024
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-EU152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865347
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
