A highlight video that played for Team U.S. athletes and distinguished guests that attended a send-off dinner at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 5, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 21:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896020
|VIRIN:
|230905-M-WJ192-3985
|Filename:
|DOD_109865280
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Send Off Dinner, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT