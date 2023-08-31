Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Send Off Dinner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A highlight video that played for Team U.S. athletes and distinguished guests that attended a send-off dinner at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 5, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)